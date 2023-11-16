For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Bo Horvat a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Horvat stats and insights

In four of 14 games this season, Horvat has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:16 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:55 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:09 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 5-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 20:06 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:22 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:57 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 2 1 1 20:28 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 7-4

Islanders vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+

