Will Bo Horvat Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 16?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Bo Horvat a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Horvat stats and insights
- In four of 14 games this season, Horvat has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Horvat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|22:16
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|20:09
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|20:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|19:24
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:57
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|20:28
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|L 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.