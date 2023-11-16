For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Bo Horvat a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210

Horvat stats and insights

  • In four of 14 games this season, Horvat has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:16 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:55 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:09 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 5-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 20:06 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:22 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:24 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:57 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 2 1 1 20:28 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 7-4

Islanders vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

