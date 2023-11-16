Bo Horvat and the New York Islanders will play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. There are prop bets for Horvat available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Bo Horvat vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

Horvat has averaged 18:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In four of 14 games this year, Horvat has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Horvat has a point in eight games this year (out of 14), including multiple points four times.

Horvat has an assist in six of 14 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Horvat's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Horvat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Horvat Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 14 Games 4 12 Points 1 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

