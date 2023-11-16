Will Brendan Smith Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 16?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brendan Smith score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Home
|W 5-4
|10/25/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Away
|W 5-2
Devils vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
