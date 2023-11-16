Can we count on Brock Nelson scoring a goal when the New York Islanders match up against the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Nelson stats and insights

Nelson has scored in five of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Nelson has scored two goals on the power play.

Nelson averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 60 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Nelson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:01 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:14 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:00 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:49 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:50 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

