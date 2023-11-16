Will Brock Nelson Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 16?
Can we count on Brock Nelson scoring a goal when the New York Islanders match up against the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Nelson stats and insights
- Nelson has scored in five of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- Nelson has scored two goals on the power play.
- Nelson averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 60 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Nelson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|14:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|18:00
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Home
|W 3-2
Islanders vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
