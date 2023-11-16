The New York Islanders, Brock Nelson included, will face the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Nelson in the Islanders-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Brock Nelson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

Nelson has averaged 17:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Nelson has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

Nelson has a point in five games this season (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

In two of 15 contests this year, Nelson has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Nelson has an implied probability of 57.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nelson Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 15 Games 2 8 Points 1 6 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

