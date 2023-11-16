In the upcoming tilt against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Cal Clutterbuck to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Clutterbuck stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Clutterbuck has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

Clutterbuck has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 60 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Clutterbuck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:28 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:22 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:37 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:24 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:39 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:21 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

