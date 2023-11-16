The Montana State Bobcats (1-1) play the California Golden Bears (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. It begins at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. Montana State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Cal Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Golden Bears had a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.1% lower than the 43.2% of shots the Bobcats' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Cal shot better than 43.2% from the field, it went 3-4 overall.
  • The Bobcats ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball, the Golden Bears finished 351st.
  • Last year, the 58.3 points per game the Golden Bears put up were 8.6 fewer points than the Bobcats gave up (66.9).
  • Cal had a 3-2 record last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Montana State Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats shot at a 46.9% rate from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears averaged.
  • Montana State went 15-2 when it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Bobcats were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Bears finished 317th.
  • The Bobcats put up an average of 73.9 points per game last year, just 3.8 more points than the 70.1 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.
  • When Montana State allowed fewer than 58.3 points last season, it went 8-0.

Cal Home & Away Comparison

  • Cal averaged 60.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 56.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.
  • At home, the Golden Bears allowed 5.4 fewer points per game (68.4) than away from home (73.8).
  • Cal averaged 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged on the road (4.3 threes per game, 27.8% three-point percentage).

Montana State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Montana State put up 82.2 points per game last season, 13.1 more than it averaged on the road (69.1).
  • The Bobcats allowed 63.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 away.
  • At home, Montana State made 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged away (5.1). Montana State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.6%) than on the road (30.9%).

Cal Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 St. Thomas W 71-66 Haas Pavilion
11/10/2023 Pacific L 87-79 Haas Pavilion
11/13/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 83-63 Haas Pavilion
11/16/2023 Montana State - Haas Pavilion
11/22/2023 UTEP - JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 San Diego State - JSerra Pavilion

Montana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northwest Indian W 103-63 Worthington Arena
11/11/2023 @ Seattle U L 71-68 Redhawk Center
11/16/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
11/20/2023 Green Bay - Worthington Arena
11/22/2023 UC Riverside - Worthington Arena

