How to Watch Cal vs. Montana State on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Montana State Bobcats (1-1) play the California Golden Bears (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. It begins at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Cal vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cal Stats Insights
- Last season, the Golden Bears had a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.1% lower than the 43.2% of shots the Bobcats' opponents knocked down.
- In games Cal shot better than 43.2% from the field, it went 3-4 overall.
- The Bobcats ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball, the Golden Bears finished 351st.
- Last year, the 58.3 points per game the Golden Bears put up were 8.6 fewer points than the Bobcats gave up (66.9).
- Cal had a 3-2 record last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.
Montana State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats shot at a 46.9% rate from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears averaged.
- Montana State went 15-2 when it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Bobcats were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Bears finished 317th.
- The Bobcats put up an average of 73.9 points per game last year, just 3.8 more points than the 70.1 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.
- When Montana State allowed fewer than 58.3 points last season, it went 8-0.
Cal Home & Away Comparison
- Cal averaged 60.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 56.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.
- At home, the Golden Bears allowed 5.4 fewer points per game (68.4) than away from home (73.8).
- Cal averaged 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged on the road (4.3 threes per game, 27.8% three-point percentage).
Montana State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Montana State put up 82.2 points per game last season, 13.1 more than it averaged on the road (69.1).
- The Bobcats allowed 63.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 away.
- At home, Montana State made 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged away (5.1). Montana State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.6%) than on the road (30.9%).
Cal Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 71-66
|Haas Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|Pacific
|L 87-79
|Haas Pavilion
|11/13/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 83-63
|Haas Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|UTEP
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
Montana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northwest Indian
|W 103-63
|Worthington Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 71-68
|Redhawk Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|11/20/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Worthington Arena
|11/22/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Worthington Arena
