The Montana State Bobcats (1-1) play the California Golden Bears (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. It begins at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cal vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cal Stats Insights

Last season, the Golden Bears had a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.1% lower than the 43.2% of shots the Bobcats' opponents knocked down.

In games Cal shot better than 43.2% from the field, it went 3-4 overall.

The Bobcats ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball, the Golden Bears finished 351st.

Last year, the 58.3 points per game the Golden Bears put up were 8.6 fewer points than the Bobcats gave up (66.9).

Cal had a 3-2 record last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Montana State Stats Insights

The Bobcats shot at a 46.9% rate from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears averaged.

Montana State went 15-2 when it shot better than 45.2% from the field.

The Bobcats were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Bears finished 317th.

The Bobcats put up an average of 73.9 points per game last year, just 3.8 more points than the 70.1 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.

When Montana State allowed fewer than 58.3 points last season, it went 8-0.

Cal Home & Away Comparison

Cal averaged 60.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 56.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.

At home, the Golden Bears allowed 5.4 fewer points per game (68.4) than away from home (73.8).

Cal averaged 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged on the road (4.3 threes per game, 27.8% three-point percentage).

Montana State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Montana State put up 82.2 points per game last season, 13.1 more than it averaged on the road (69.1).

The Bobcats allowed 63.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 away.

At home, Montana State made 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged away (5.1). Montana State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.6%) than on the road (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cal Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 St. Thomas W 71-66 Haas Pavilion 11/10/2023 Pacific L 87-79 Haas Pavilion 11/13/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 83-63 Haas Pavilion 11/16/2023 Montana State - Haas Pavilion 11/22/2023 UTEP - JSerra Pavilion 11/25/2023 San Diego State - JSerra Pavilion

Montana State Upcoming Schedule