The California Golden Bears (2-1) take on the Montana State Bobcats (1-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cal vs. Montana State matchup.

Cal vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Cal vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cal vs. Montana State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Cal put together an 11-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Golden Bears games hit the over 14 out of 30 times last season.

Montana State covered 19 times in 32 chances against the spread last season.

Last year, 15 of the Bobcats' games went over the point total.

Cal Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Cal is 80th in the country. It is way below that, 205th, according to computer rankings.

Cal has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

