Thursday's game features the Montana State Bobcats (1-1) and the California Golden Bears (2-1) facing off at Haas Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-66 win for heavily favored Montana State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:00 PM ET on November 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Cal vs. Montana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 11:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Berkeley, California

Venue: Haas Pavilion

Cal vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 78, Cal 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Cal vs. Montana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Montana State (-12.5)

Montana State (-12.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Cal Performance Insights

Last year, Cal was -3-worst in the nation offensively (58.3 points scored per game) and 177th on defense (70.1 points conceded).

On the glass, the Golden Bears were eighth-worst in the nation in rebounds (27.7 per game) last season. They were 275th in rebounds allowed (32.5 per game).

Last season, Cal was worst in the nation in assists at 9.6 per game.

Last season, the Golden Bears were seventh-worst in college basketball in 3-point makes (4.9 per game) and 10th-worst in 3-point percentage (29.8%).

Defensively, Cal was 165th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.1 last year. It was 149th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.4%.

Last year, the Golden Bears took 30.9% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 69.1% from inside it. In terms of makes, 23.6% of the Golden Bears' buckets were 3-pointers, and 76.4% were 2-pointers.

Montana State Performance Insights

Montana State averaged 73.9 points per game (124th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 66.9 points per contest (79th-ranked).

With 27.6 rebounds allowed per game, the Bobcats were 17th-best in college basketball. They ranked 294th in college basketball by averaging 29.7 boards per contest.

Montana State delivered 12.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 221st in college basketball.

The Bobcats committed 11.5 turnovers per game (142nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.2 turnovers per contest (82nd-ranked).

The Bobcats ranked 299th in the nation with 6.2 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 209th with a 33.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

With 6.3 three-pointers conceded per game, Montana State was 64th in the country. It allowed a 33.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 194th in college basketball.

In terms of shot breakdown, Montana State took 65.8% two-pointers (accounting for 75.4% of the team's buckets) and 34.2% threes (24.6%).

