Cal vs. Montana State November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Montana State Bobcats (1-0) will play the California Golden Bears (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.
Cal vs. Montana State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cal Top Players (2022-23)
- Lars Thiemann: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joel Brown: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kuany Kuany: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grant Newell: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Alajiki: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Montana State Top Players (2022-23)
- Raequan Battle: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jubrile Belo: 12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Great Osobor: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Robert Ford III: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cal vs. Montana State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cal Rank
|Cal AVG
|Montana State AVG
|Montana State Rank
|362nd
|58.3
|Points Scored
|73.9
|124th
|177th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|79th
|351st
|27.7
|Rebounds
|29.7
|294th
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|292nd
|352nd
|4.9
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|358th
|9.6
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
