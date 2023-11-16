The Montana State Bobcats (1-0) will play the California Golden Bears (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. Montana State Game Information

Cal Top Players (2022-23)

Lars Thiemann: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Joel Brown: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kuany Kuany: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Grant Newell: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Alajiki: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Montana State Top Players (2022-23)

Raequan Battle: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Darius Brown II: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Jubrile Belo: 12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Great Osobor: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Robert Ford III: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal vs. Montana State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Rank Cal AVG Montana State AVG Montana State Rank 362nd 58.3 Points Scored 73.9 124th 177th 70.1 Points Allowed 66.9 79th 351st 27.7 Rebounds 29.7 294th 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 352nd 4.9 3pt Made 6.2 299th 358th 9.6 Assists 12.5 221st 189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

