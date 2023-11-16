The California Golden Bears (2-1) and the Montana State Bobcats (1-1) play in a matchup with no set line at Haas Pavilion on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. Montana State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Haas Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cal vs Montana State Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Bears covered the spread 11 times in 32 games last season.

Montana State went 19-13-0 ATS last season.

Cal vs. Montana State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cal 58.3 132.2 70.1 137 128.7 Montana State 73.9 132.2 66.9 137 138.1

Additional Cal vs Montana State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 58.3 points per game the Golden Bears put up were 8.6 fewer points than the Bobcats allowed (66.9).

Cal had a 4-0 record against the spread and a 3-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.

The Bobcats put up only 3.8 more points per game last year (73.9) than the Golden Bears allowed their opponents to score (70.1).

Montana State went 13-1 against the spread and 15-1 overall when it scored more than 70.1 points last season.

Cal vs. Montana State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cal 11-19-0 14-16-0 Montana State 19-13-0 15-17-0

Cal vs. Montana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cal Montana State 3-14 Home Record 12-1 0-12 Away Record 10-5 4-12-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 60.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 56.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

