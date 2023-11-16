Should you wager on Calen Addison to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Addison stats and insights

  • Addison is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
  • Addison has picked up three assists on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 35 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Addison recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.