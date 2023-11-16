Should you wager on Calen Addison to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

Addison is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Addison has picked up three assists on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 35 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Addison recent games

Sharks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

