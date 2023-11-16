Calen Addison will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues play at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Addison's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Calen Addison vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Addison Season Stats Insights

Addison's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:54 per game on the ice, is -9.

Addison has yet to score a goal through 16 games this season.

In five of 16 games this season, Addison has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In five of 16 games this season, Addison has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Addison's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Addison going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Addison Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 16 Games 4 5 Points 0 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

