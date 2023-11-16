Will Casey Cizikas find the back of the net when the New York Islanders play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas stats and insights

Cizikas has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Cizikas has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 60 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Cizikas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:55 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:52 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:50 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:58 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:10 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:33 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

