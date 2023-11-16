Will Christopher Tanev Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 16?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Christopher Tanev a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tanev stats and insights
- Tanev is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
- Tanev has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 36 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Tanev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:44
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|19:31
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:03
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 6-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.