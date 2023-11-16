For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Christopher Tanev a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

Tanev is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Tanev has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 36 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:44 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:11 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:34 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:31 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:03 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:40 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 6-2

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

