Will Connor Murphy Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 16?
When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Connor Murphy light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Murphy stats and insights
- Murphy is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- Murphy has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are giving up 59 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Murphy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|19:43
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:30
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:20
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.