Will Connor Zary Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 16?
Can we count on Connor Zary lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames take on the Vancouver Canucks at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zary stats and insights
- Zary has scored in three of six games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Zary averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 27.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 36 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.