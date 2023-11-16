Can we count on Connor Zary lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames take on the Vancouver Canucks at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Zary stats and insights

Zary has scored in three of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Zary averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 27.3%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 36 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

