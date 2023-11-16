Connor Zary and the Calgary Flames will meet the Vancouver Canucks at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Zary in that upcoming Flames-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Connor Zary vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Zary Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Zary has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 16:29 on the ice per game.

Zary has a goal in three games this season through six games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zary has a point in five of six games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of six games this season, Zary has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Zary's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

Zary has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zary Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 36 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (+34) is the best in the league.

