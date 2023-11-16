Will Corey Perry Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 16?
Should you bet on Corey Perry to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Corey Perry score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Perry stats and insights
- In three of 13 games this season, Perry has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Lightning this season in one game (three shots).
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Perry averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are allowing 59 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Perry recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|13:25
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|13:35
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|14:14
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|14:09
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|17:31
|Away
|W 4-1
Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
