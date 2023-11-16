Will Curtis Lazar Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 16?
Can we count on Curtis Lazar lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Lazar stats and insights
- Lazar has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- Lazar has zero points on the power play.
- Lazar averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Lazar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|10:54
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:56
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|12:48
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Home
|W 5-4
|10/25/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|L 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:50
|Away
|W 5-2
Devils vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
