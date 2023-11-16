Will Dawson Mercer Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 16?
Can we count on Dawson Mercer scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mercer stats and insights
- In three of 14 games this season, Mercer has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Mercer averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mercer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:27
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|18:49
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:38
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Home
|W 5-4
|10/25/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Away
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.