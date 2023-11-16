Dawson Mercer and the New Jersey Devils will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to wager on Mercer's props? Here is some information to help you.

Dawson Mercer vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Mercer Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Mercer has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 17:27 on the ice per game.

In three of 14 games this year, Mercer has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Mercer has a point in three games this year through 14 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Mercer has yet to post an assist through 14 games this year.

The implied probability that Mercer goes over his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Mercer has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mercer Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 14 Games 4 3 Points 7 3 Goals 4 0 Assists 3

