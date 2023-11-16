Dougie Hamilton will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Considering a bet on Hamilton? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Dougie Hamilton vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hamilton Season Stats Insights

Hamilton has averaged 22:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

In five of 14 games this year, Hamilton has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hamilton has a point in nine of 14 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 14 games this year, Hamilton has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Hamilton's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hamilton has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hamilton Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 14 Games 4 11 Points 7 5 Goals 4 6 Assists 3

