Elias Lindholm will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks meet at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Fancy a bet on Lindholm? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elias Lindholm vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm has averaged 21:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

In two of 15 games this year, Lindholm has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Lindholm has recorded a point in a game five times this season over 15 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Lindholm has had an assist in a game four times this season over 15 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Lindholm goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 36 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +34.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 15 Games 4 8 Points 2 2 Goals 2 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.