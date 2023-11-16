Erik Haula and the New Jersey Devils will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at PPG Paints Arena. Fancy a wager on Haula in the Devils-Penguins game? Use our stats and information below.

Erik Haula vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Haula Season Stats Insights

Haula has averaged 14:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Haula has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

Haula has recorded a point in a game six times this season over 13 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Haula has an assist in three of 13 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Haula has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Haula going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Haula Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 13 Games 4 8 Points 1 5 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

