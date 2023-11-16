Will Fabian Zetterlund Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 16?
When the San Jose Sharks face off against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Zetterlund stats and insights
- In four of 16 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Zetterlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|21:26
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|17:38
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|15:39
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 6-0
Sharks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
