Fabian Zetterlund and the San Jose Sharks will be in action on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Considering a bet on Zetterlund? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Zetterlund has a plus-minus of -12, while averaging 16:05 on the ice per game.

Zetterlund has a goal in four of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zetterlund has a point in five of 16 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Zetterlund has an assist in three of 16 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Zetterlund has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Zetterlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 16 Games 4 7 Points 1 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

