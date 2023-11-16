Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the New York Islanders will play the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to bet on Pageau's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Pageau Season Stats Insights

Pageau's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:32 per game on the ice, is -7.

Through 15 games this year, Pageau has yet to score a goal.

Pageau has recorded a point in a game four times this year out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Pageau has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Pageau has an implied probability of 40.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Pageau Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 15 Games 2 5 Points 2 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

