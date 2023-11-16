Jean-Gabriel Pageau Game Preview: Islanders vs. Kraken - November 16
Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the New York Islanders will play the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to bet on Pageau's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)
Pageau Season Stats Insights
- Pageau's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:32 per game on the ice, is -7.
- Through 15 games this year, Pageau has yet to score a goal.
- Pageau has recorded a point in a game four times this year out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Pageau has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Pageau has an implied probability of 40.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.
Pageau Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-17).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|15
|Games
|2
|5
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|2
