Jesper Bratt and the New Jersey Devils will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Looking to wager on Bratt's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jesper Bratt vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In Bratt's 14 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Bratt has a point in 10 of 14 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Bratt has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 14 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Bratt has an implied probability of 70.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bratt going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.1%.

Bratt Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 14 Games 4 20 Points 3 7 Goals 1 13 Assists 2

