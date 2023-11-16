Should you wager on Jonas Siegenthaler to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Siegenthaler stats and insights

  • Siegenthaler is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
  • Siegenthaler has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Siegenthaler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:00 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:18 Away W 4-2
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:11 Away L 4-1
11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:58 Away W 5-3
10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:40 Home W 4-3
10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 5-4
10/25/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 6-4
10/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:58 Away W 5-2

Devils vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

