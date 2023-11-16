On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames go head to head against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Jonathan Huberdeau going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Huberdeau stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

Huberdeau has picked up two assists on the power play.

Huberdeau averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 36 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Huberdeau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:57 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:07 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:34 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:02 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 16:01 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:24 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 6-2

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

