Jonathan Huberdeau will be among those in action Thursday when his Calgary Flames face the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Thinking about a bet on Huberdeau in the Flames-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Huberdeau has a plus-minus of -13, while averaging 17:11 on the ice per game.

In two of 15 games this season, Huberdeau has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In six of 15 games this season, Huberdeau has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of 15 games this season, Huberdeau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Huberdeau's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Huberdeau has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 36 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +34 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 15 Games 4 7 Points 1 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

