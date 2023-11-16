Can we expect Julien Gauthier lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders play the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Gauthier 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Gauthier scored in nine of 57 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Gauthier produced no points on the power play last season.
  • He posted a 17.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.7 shots per game.

Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Kraken conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.
  • The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:51 Away L 4-1
10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

