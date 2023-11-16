Can we anticipate Kevin Labanc finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks take on the St. Louis Blues at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Labanc stats and insights

  • Labanc is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
  • Labanc has picked up one assist on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Labanc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:43 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:46 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 3-0
10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 6-0
10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.