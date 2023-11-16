Can we anticipate Kevin Labanc finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks take on the St. Louis Blues at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Labanc stats and insights

Labanc is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Labanc has picked up one assist on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Labanc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:43 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:46 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 6-0 10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

