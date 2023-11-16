Will Kyle Palmieri Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 16?
Should you bet on Kyle Palmieri to find the back of the net when the New York Islanders and the Seattle Kraken meet up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Palmieri stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Palmieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
- On the power play, Palmieri has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Palmieri averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Palmieri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|17:17
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Home
|W 3-2
Islanders vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
