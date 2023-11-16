Kyle Palmieri will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken face off at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Palmieri's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Palmieri has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 17:32 on the ice per game.

In three of 15 games this season, Palmieri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Palmieri has registered a point in a game seven times this year out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Palmieri has an assist in four of 15 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 15 Games 1 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

