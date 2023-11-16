Will Luke Hughes Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 16?
Should you bet on Luke Hughes to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Hughes scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.
- Hughes has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- Hughes' shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:24
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:01
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|15:29
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|22:32
|Home
|W 5-4
|10/25/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|24:05
|Home
|L 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Away
|W 5-2
Devils vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
