Should you bet on Luke Hughes to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Hughes scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

Hughes has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Hughes' shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:24 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:09 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:34 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:19 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:53 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:01 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 2 0 2 15:29 Home W 4-3 10/27/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 22:32 Home W 5-4 10/25/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 24:05 Home L 6-4 10/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:59 Away W 5-2

Devils vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

