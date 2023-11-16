Will Luke Kunin Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 16?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Luke Kunin a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Kunin stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Kunin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blues.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Kunin averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 35 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Kunin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|18:12
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:53
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 6-0
Sharks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
