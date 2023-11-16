Luke Kunin and the San Jose Sharks will play the St. Louis Blues at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Kunin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Luke Kunin vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Kunin Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Kunin has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 15:36 on the ice per game.

Kunin has a goal in three of 16 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kunin has a point in four games this year through 16 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Kunin has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 16 games he's played.

Kunin's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Kunin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kunin Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 35 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 16 Games 1 4 Points 0 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.