On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is MacKenzie Entwistle going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Entwistle stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Entwistle scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Entwistle has no points on the power play.

Entwistle's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 59 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Entwistle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:53 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:39 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:43 Away W 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:22 Away L 4-0 10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 8:18 Away W 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

