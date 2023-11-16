MacKenzie Weegar will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Calgary Flames face the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome. There are prop bets for Weegar available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Weegar Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Weegar has averaged 21:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Weegar has a goal in two of 15 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of 15 games this year, Weegar has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Weegar has an assist in three of 15 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 37% that Weegar goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Weegar has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Weegar Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 36 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +34 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 15 Games 4 6 Points 5 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 4

