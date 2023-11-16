Will Martin Pospisil Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 16?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Martin Pospisil a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Pospisil stats and insights
- In two of five games this season, Pospisil has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.
- Pospisil has no points on the power play.
- He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 36 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
