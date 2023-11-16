For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Martin Pospisil a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pospisil stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Pospisil has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

Pospisil has no points on the power play.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 36 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.