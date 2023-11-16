Can we anticipate Mathew Barzal lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders face off with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

  • Barzal has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
  • On the power play, Barzal has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • Barzal averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.4%.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are giving up 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 19:27 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:34 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:46 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:12 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:43 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 21:08 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:56 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:56 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 1 0 1 16:29 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

