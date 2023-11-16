The New York Islanders, including Mathew Barzal, are in action Thursday versus the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Barzal's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mathew Barzal vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Barzal Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Barzal has averaged 19:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In three of 15 games this year, Barzal has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 15 games this season, Barzal has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Barzal has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Barzal's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Barzal going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 15 Games 2 12 Points 2 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

