The Calgary Flames, Mikael Backlund included, will face the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Backlund against the Canucks, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikael Backlund vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Backlund Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Backlund has averaged 19:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Backlund has a goal in one of 15 games played this year, and had multiple goals in that game.

Backlund has recorded a point in a game five times this year out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 15 games this year, Backlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Backlund hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Backlund has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Backlund Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 36 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +34 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 15 Games 4 6 Points 3 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.