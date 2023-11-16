For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Mikael Granlund a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund stats and insights

Granlund is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Granlund has picked up one assist on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

