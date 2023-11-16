Will Mikael Granlund Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 16?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Mikael Granlund a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Granlund stats and insights
- Granlund is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- Granlund has picked up one assist on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.