Mikael Granlund and the San Jose Sharks will play on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Considering a bet on Granlund? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikael Granlund vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Granlund Season Stats Insights

Granlund's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:28 per game on the ice, is -5.

Through nine games this season, Granlund has yet to score a goal.

In two of nine games this season Granlund has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

In two of nine games this season, Granlund has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Granlund goes over his points prop total is 53.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Granlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Granlund Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 9 Games 3 3 Points 1 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.