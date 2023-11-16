Will Mike Hoffman Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 16?
Can we anticipate Mike Hoffman scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks take on the St. Louis Blues at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hoffman stats and insights
- Hoffman has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
- Hoffman has no points on the power play.
- Hoffman averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hoffman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:40
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|L 10-2
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:05
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:38
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.