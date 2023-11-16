Can we anticipate Mike Hoffman scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks take on the St. Louis Blues at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoffman stats and insights

  • Hoffman has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
  • Hoffman has no points on the power play.
  • Hoffman averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:29 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:40 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 10-2
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:05 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:07 Away L 3-0
10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 6-0
10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

