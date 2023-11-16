For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nathan Bastian a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bastian stats and insights

  • Bastian is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
  • Bastian has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:48 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:52 Away W 4-2
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:02 Away L 4-1
11/2/2023 Wild 1 0 1 8:24 Away W 5-3
10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:05 Home W 4-3
10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:01 Home W 5-4
10/25/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:56 Home L 6-4
10/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:15 Away W 5-2

Devils vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

