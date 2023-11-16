Will Nazem Kadri Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 16?
When the Calgary Flames face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Nazem Kadri score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Kadri stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Kadri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
- On the power play, Kadri has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Kadri averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 36 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Kadri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:54
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:22
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|19:03
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:16
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|20:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|17:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|L 6-2
Flames vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
